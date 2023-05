RICHMOND HILLS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Logan Gotinski gave the Shreveport Mudbugs a 1-0 lead with a goal just :17 seconds into the game, leading the Mudbugs to a series victory in a winner take all game at the NYTEX Sports Centre on Monday evening.

Simon Bucheler completed the shutout with 25 saves.

Shreveport now quickly turns their attention to a series with No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the South Division Final. Game one will be Friday night at the Blazers Ice Centre in Oklahoma City.