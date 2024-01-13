SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs lost their third consecutive game with the Odessa Jackalopes defeating them 5-2 on Saturday night at George’s Pond.

After a scoreless 1st period, Odessa struck first with a James Richman goal at 1:14 into the 2nd period. Richman followed that up with his second score of the night less than seven minutes later.

Mudbugs’ Kyan Haldenby found the net to get the ‘Bugs on the board. That was Haldenby’s fifth score in the past three games that have contributed to his team-high 16 goals this year.

Richmond responded to the Mudbugs goal with his third score of the night to make it 3-1, but Nick Marino scored for the ‘Bugs to cut the deficit to one.

Odessa’s Michael Kadlecik had a pair of goals that would ultimately win the game 5-2 for the Jackalopes.

The Mudbugs get back on the ice Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th when they play host to the Lone Star Brahmas to close out their season-long homestand. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:11 p.m.