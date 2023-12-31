SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Mudbugs had a shoutout weekend against the Oklahoma Warriors, winning 4-2 on Friday night and 4-3 on Saturday.

Saturday’s matchup in George’s Pond was a close game, but the Bugs pulled through, winning 4-3 in a shootout.

Lucas Deeb and Hayden Nichol each had a standout performance scoring their eleventh goals of the season. Brayden Cook scored his fifth goal of the year to tie it up at three late in the second.

The Shreveport Mudbugs will be back on the ice on Jan. 5 when they host the Corpus Christi IceRays at 7:11 p.m.