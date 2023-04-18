SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One point separated the Shreveport Mudbugs and the Lone Star Brahmas in the NAHL South standings.

That one point is the difference between Shreveport beginning the playoffs at home and travelling to the Dallas area to begin the postseason on Friday at Lone Star.

The Mudbugs split their final regular season series of the season with the El Paso Rhinos last weekend, falling in game one 4-2 before salvaging the weekend with an impressive 2-0 performance to close the regular season. Friday’s loss ended up being the result that gives the ‘Bugs the 3-seed, as Lone Star’s sweep of Corpus Christi catalpulted the Brahmas from third place to second in the final regular season weekend.

Game two was a historic one for Mudbugs goaltender Simon Bucheler. The Saint Laurent, Quebec native recorded his 28th win and 6th shutout of the season on Saturday. Both those marks are NAHL franchise records.

Now that the postseason is here, Shreveport is ready to start a new season.

It’s just a new season,” said Head Coach Jason Campbell. “As long as the season is, once the playoffs get here it’s just a new season, so it’s almost like everybody is coming back to town again.”

Campbell holds a 1-1 record in first round series as the Mudbugs Head Coach. That loss came last year to the Brahmas.

Nick Marino will experience his first NAHL postseason come Friday. The approach on the ice will stay the same for the Forward who carries playoff experience from the USHL’s 16 and 18-under teams with him into the series.

“Just playing every game like it’s your last,” Marino said on his playoff mindset. “You’re just playing every game, every shift like it’s your last.”

After serving as the primary backup to Devon Bobak a season ago, Simon Bucheler has established himself as one of the best players in NAHL franchise history with a career 35-16-3 record for Shreveport.

The Mudbugs only playoff win a year ago came in Bucheler’s only playoff start in net. The key to playoff success in 2023 will be consistency.

“The goal during the season was to score goals and beat the other team,” Bucheler said. “It’s the same thing during the playoffs.”

Shreveport is 3-2 all-time in NAHL first round playoff series. The Mudbugs are 2-1 when facing Lone Star in a playoff series.

Puck drop for both games one and two is set for 7:30 from the NYTEX Sports Center in North Richland Hills, Texas.