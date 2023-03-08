SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With a sweep of Corpus Christi last weekend, the Shreveport Mudbugs moved into sole possession of third place in the NAHL South Division Standings.

With 61 points, the Mudbugs are three points ahead of 4th place New Mexico, and also have a game in hand on the Ice Wolves.

While some coaches try to keep the standings out of players heads, Mudbugs head coach Jason ‘Soupy’ Campbell would rather keep it on their mind.

“I think it’s something important to be aware of. We want to win every game no matter what so it helps to know,” said Campbell. “Even if I don’t have it on the locker-room I’m sure the guys are looking on their own. We don’t dwell on it and say look here but it’s there and the boys know that we’re in a playoff spot but we haven’t solidified anything so we have to continue to just do our job.”

“I look at them after every game because when we win a game I want to see if we’re gaining any ground on the team’s above us and when we lose a game I want to know what’s going on behind us,” said Mudbugs goalie Simon Bucheler. “The final push right before playoffs, in my opinion is the most fun because every game is that much more important.”

With just six weekend’s remaining in the regular season, every game and every point become that much more important.

The Mudbugs get back on the ice on Friday when they play host to Amarillo, puck drop is set for 7:11 pm at Hirsch Coliseum.