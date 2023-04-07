SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (35-15-7) had six different goal scorers to help blow out the Corpus Christi IceRays, 6-1 to earn their 10th win in their past 11 at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

CC got on the board at 11:05 as Blake Lewis spun in his 11th goal of the season from the short side to give the IceRays an early 1-0 lead. SHV got even at 19:25 when Logan Gotinsky stole a puck in front and slapped home his 14th goal of the season to make it a 1-1 contest.

The Bugs took their first lead of the night at 9:37 of the 2nd period as Drake Morse skated in on a breakaway and drilled home his 20th goal of the campaign to give SHV the lead at 2-1. Jaden Goldie earned the only helper. The home team extended their lead on the PP as Alex Park muscled in his fifth goal from the point. Hayden Nichol picked up the assist. SHV would capitalize on the PP yet again as Nik Miller fired home his ninth goal of the year in the slot to push the edge to 4-1 at 16:55. Nichol and Ryan Austin earned the helpers on Miller’s tally.

Liam Fleet joined in on the fun at 1:19 of the third as he flipped home his second goal as a Bug to make it a 5-1 contest. SHV would then put the icing on the cake as Eric Vitale roofed in his 15th from the near side to close out a convincing 6-1 victory over the Corpus Christi IceRays.

Simon Bucheler earned his NAHL-leading 27th win in net making 22 stops on the night.

The Bugs and Rays will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.