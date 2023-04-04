SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs have clinched a playoff spot for the 6th season in a row after a two game sweep of Oklahoma over the weekend.

The Warriors have already locked up the top spot in the NAHL South Division and home ice advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs, but Shreveport showed over the weekend they can go toe to toe with Oklahoma. The Mudbugs won in overtime (4-3) on Friday and had a dominant performance on Saturday, a 5-2 victory.

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Mudbugs are three points behind Lone Star for the number two seed in the South Division.

“I do appreciate coming to the rink everyday still. I love being around the boys and the staff,” said Mudbugs head coach Jason Campbell. “I appreciate that everyday but I don’t think about the run and making the playoffs. You’re excited about it but its just the enjoyment of the game.”



“I feel like we’re pretty similar in thought,” said defensemen Logan Heroux. “We had Lone Star coming up so I think we’re pretty similar in that respect but I think this is the year we get it done.”

The Mudbugs return to the ice for the final home series of the regular season on Friday when they take on the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, puck drop is set for 7:11pm.