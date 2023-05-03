SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs advanced to the South Division Finals with a 1-0 win on Monday night in game five of the first-round series.

They now turn their attention to No. 1 seed Oklahoma, a team they swept the first weekend of April in Oklahoma City.

Game one of the series gets underway on Friday night at the Blazers Ice Centre in Oklahoma City. Games one and two are in Oklahoma, before the series comes home to Shreveport the following weekend for game three and game four if needed.