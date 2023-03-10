The Shreveport Mudbugs (28-14-7) got a big goal late from Hayden Nichol to help edge out the Amarillo Wranglers, 3-2 in front of a sellout crowd at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

Bugs got on the board on their PP of the evening on a simple play when Logan Heroux hammered home his eighth goal of the season from the point to give SHV the early 1-0 lead at 11:43 of the opening period. Garrett Steele earned the only assist on the game’s first goal. Shreveport led in SOG, 13-5 after one.

Amarillo evened the score at 2:30 of the second period when Ronan Walsh tipped home his 11th tally of the year in front to make it a 1-1 contest. SHV led in SOG, 25-14 after two.

The Bugs regained the lead at 1:07 of the third period when Steele got in front of the net and jabbed home his team-leading 17th goal of the season to give SHV a 2-1 edge. Burke earned the only helper on the Captain’s goal. Shreveport would add another and it proved to be the game-winner as Hayden Nichol got a perfect feed down low and roofed in his 10th goal of the campaign to make it a 3-1 contest. Nichol’s linemates Jake Mack and Nick Marino made the play possible and picked up the assists. Amarillo would score a goal at 19:59 from Connor McNaughton, but that’s as close as they’d get as the Mudbugs won 3-2 at the end.

Simon Bucheler earned his 22nd win in net making 18 stops on the night.

The Bugs and Wranglers will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.