SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs are back home this weekend against a familiar opponent as rival Lone Star Brahmas visit George’s Pond.

The Mudbugs return to Shreveport after splitting the weekend series with the Brahmas. Soupy’s squad picked up a shootout win on Friday, and had a late 2-1 lead on Saturday, but Lone Star used a big third period to pick up three out of a possible four points.

“The guys know, they know that we let one slip, but again we got to learn from it,” said Shreveport head coach Jason Campbell. “We as a team have to be better and more consistent going forward with the leads that we have whether it’s a one goal lead or a five goal lead. It doesn’t matter you just have to finish games.”

“We want to win four points every weekend,” said Mudbugs Forward Ryan Burke. “It’s like a learning point as well going into the playoffs here so we need to know to play full 60 minutes both nights.”

The Mudbugs look to pick up four points against the Brahmas this weekend at Hirsch Coliseum, puck drop is set for 7:11 both Friday and Saturday night.