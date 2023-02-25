SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (25-14-7) couldn’t solve Arthur Smith and got edged out in the shootout, 1-0 to the Lone Star Brahmas in front of a sellout crowd at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

It was an entertaining three periods of hockey, but neither team could crack the scoreboard. Both goalies were superb as Nikola Goich stood tall for the Bugs and Arthur Smith was just as good as we remembered him for the Brahmas.

Both teams were 0 for 4 on the PP and the Mudbugs had a few chances in OT to score, but Smith once again came up with big stops to keep it 0-0.

In the shootout though, it was goals from Ryan Comishock and Dhillon Whilde which were the difference in the skills contest as the Bugs dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Lone Star.

The Bugs will hit the road once again and take on the Corpus Christi IceRays for a two-game series beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from the American Bank Center.