SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (1-2) couldn’t solve the opposing netminder and fell 2-0 to the Lone Star Brahmas in game 3 of the opening round series in front of a great crowd at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

It was a scoreless first and second period which saw both teams with grade A scoring chances. SHV led in SOG, 19-14 after two.

The game stayed scoreless into the third period as it was the Brahmas who broke the ice as Dhillon Wilde slapped home the rebound from the short side to give LSB a 1-0 edge at 10:16. The visiting team would strike again just 59 seconds later w/ a scrum in front which was muscled in from Will Laychur to give the Brahmas a stunning 2-0 lead at 11:15. The Bugs had no answer the rest of the way.

Simon Bucheler made 20 stops to suffer his second loss in this series in net.

The Bugs and Brahmas will continue their best-of-five South Divisional Semi-final series w/ game 4 tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.