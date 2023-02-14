SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs enter the weekend in 3rd place in the NAHL South Division, just six points behind 2nd place Lonestar.

These two teams have quite the history, just last year the Mudbugs sent the Brahmas home with a series victory in the first round of the playoffs. The last time they met up, just a couple of weeks ago at George’s Pond, things got a little fiery as Shreveport completed the sweep.

“Part of our game and part of their game is to be physical but be smart while doing it. There is a lot on the line too, we still need to win hockey games,” said Mudbugs head coach Jason Campbell. “They still need to win hockey games, it’s a tight race for the south division and some jockeying for position and sometimes that jockeying can put you in or out of playoff contention. As far as I’m concerned we need to be physical, we need to be hard, we need to be disciplined and we still need to win hockey games.”

The Mudbugs and Brahmas start a two game series on Friday over in the Dallas Metroplex, puck drop is set for 7:11pm.