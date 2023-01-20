SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-12-5) dramatically tied the game up late in the 3rd period only to come up short in the shootout, 2-1 to the Odessa Jackalopes at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

After a scoreless opening period, the Jacks broke through at 2:02 on the PP as Will Marshall knocked in his third goal of the season from the far side to make it a 1-0 contest. Despite trailing 1-0, SHV led in SOG, 30-14 after two.

The Bugs dramatically tied the game at 13:22 of the third period when Alex Park floated in a fluky goal from the right point which found its way through to even the score, 1-1. It was Park’s second tally of the season. The goal helped extend the game into OT.

The game stayed tied in OT sending the game into the shootout. Tanyon Bajzer scored the only goal in the shootout to help the Jacks upend the Bugs, 2-1.

SHV has now lost its last three contests, but they do earn a point for their effort tonight.

The Bugs and Jacks will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.