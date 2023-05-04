SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Despite playing six periods of overtime and five games in the Mudbugs first round playoff series, Shreveport doesn’t believe fatigue will be a factor against No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the South Division Finals.

“It’s nice to be rested but at the same time our guys are still in fight mode. You know what I mean, the survival mode and there is something to be said about that too I think,” said Mudbugs head coach Jason Campbell. “I just hope we are in that fight mode and we maintain that mode this entire weekend and hope we have the legs to carry that fight with us.”

While the Mudbugs played nearly the equivalent of seven hockey games in the win over Lone Star in the first round of the playoffs, Oklahoma played just three games after securing a sweep over Amarillo.

The South Division Finals gets started on Friday night in Oklahoma with a 7:15pm puck drop.