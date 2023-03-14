SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) — The Mudbugs are getting hot at the perfect time. Winners of eight of their past ten games, the Bugs are closing in on Lone Star for the second spot in the NAHL South.

Their past two wins came at home this weekend in a sweep over Amarillo. On paper, the Mudbugs outscored the Wranglers eight to three, picked up a couple of power-play goals, while holding Amarillo’s power-play unit scoreless. But it’s what doesn’t show up on paper that impressed Head Coach Jason Campbell the most. That’s his team’s discipline.



“There was a lot going on,” said Campbell. “For the most part, our guys are ready to drop the gloves and go no matter what. Obviously there are certain situations that you can’t. Time on the clock in the third period or depending on the game situation, but they stayed pretty disciplined and focused on the game even though there was a lot going on after the whistle.”



“I think that’s something we’ve worked on a lot as a team is knowing that we’ve got to be disciplined and each play counts,” said Tristan Zarsky, who scored his first goal of the season against Amarillo. “In hockey it really helps because the shifts are very short and you can go on the bench and reset really quick. As soon as the whistle is blown, we know anything extra is more than likely going to be called and we don’t want to cost the team.”

There’s only ten games left until the playoffs begin, and just two more weekends of regular season hockey at George’s Pond. You can catch the Bugs at home this Friday and Saturday against El Paso. The Rhinos are 0-4 against the Mudbugs this season. Puck drop is set for 7:11 both nights.