SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs lost their 2nd game in a row Friday night 4-3 at the hands of the Odessa Jackalopes.

Odessa struck first just 2:25 into the game when Charlie Smith slapped one passed Mudbugs goalie Nikola Goich to give them a 1-0 lead.

It looked like Shreveport was going to even the score in the first period but a Ryan Burke goal was waived off. Burkes shot clanged off the far post and then bounced into the back of the net off Burke’s skate. The referee waived off the goal.

With Odessa leading 2-0 in the first, the Mudbugs answered when Burke found the back of the net again, this time it counted. Burke took a pass from Brayden Cook if front of the goalie and scored with a one touch backhand.

Shreveport trailed 2-1 after the first period. Odessa added a pair of goals and entered the third period with a commanding 4-1 lead.

The Mudbugs scored two goals in the final five minutes of the game but it wasn’t enough.