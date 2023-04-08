SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (36-15-7) cruise past the Corpus Christi IceRays, 5-1 on the eve of Easter to earn the season series sweep and now have won 11 of their past 12 contests overall.

SHV would jump out to the early lead as Eric Vitale would crank in his 16th goal of the season off a perfect odd-man rush to make it 1-0 at 9:10 of the opening period. Drake Morse led the rush and earned the only helper. The Bugs added to their lead at 12:42 as Logan Heroux steered in his 11th goal from the left point through traffic to push the lead to 2-0. The two-time Robertson Cup Champs would put the icing on the cake in the 1st as Ryan Austin would smack in his third goal of the year from the far circle to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Alex Park remains hot as he picked up the assist on Austin’s PP tally.

SHV would continue to pour it on early in the second period as Vitale roofed in his second goal of the night from the slot to push the edge to 4-0. It was the second PP goal of the night for Shreveport. CC got on the board at 13:41 as Wolfgang Govedaris shot in his third goal of the season on a broken play to make it a 4-1 contest.

The Bugs added another tally at 2:13 of the third period as Jaden Goldie tipped home his eighth tally to push the advantage to 5-1. Morse earned his second helper on Goldie’s shorthanded goal.

Nikola Goich earned his fifth win in net making 28 stops on the night to help SHV sweep the season series against Corpus Christi.

The Bugs will conclude their 2022-2023 regular season next weekend in El Paso as they’ll have a two-game series against the Rhinos. Game one will be next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. CT from El Paso Events Center.