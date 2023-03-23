SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL Sports Reporter John Sartori puts Shreveport Mudbugs head coach Jason ‘Soupy’ Campbell ‘In the Penalty Box’ in the newest segment from the KTAL/KMSS Sports Department.

((John Sartori))

Welcome to Hirsch Coliseum everyone I’m John Sartori, I’m joined today by head coach of the three Shreveport Mudbugs Jason Soupy Campbell Coach thanks so much for the time today.

((Jason Campbell))

Appreciate you having me.

((John Sartori))

1999 was your first year. You’re fast forward 24 years and you’re still here in Shreveport, just if you can in a little bit of time, what has this experience meant to you.

((Jason Campbell))

Overall I tell everybody all the time I’m the luckiest man around you know how to be able to coach a game I love them and do it down south of all places.

((John Sartori))

As the year winds down every year you say goodbye to the players who are aging out. What is that like?

((Jason Campbell))

It’s tough, especially you got Steele this year he’s been around here for for a while you know, about to play his 200th game. It is hard but at the same time you know it’s so nice to see them go move on and do great things.

((John Sartori))

All right Coach we’re going to bring into the penalty box.

Where does the name Soupy come from?

((Jason Campbell))

Last name, Campbell’s Soup, it’s short sweet and simple.

((John Sartori))

Favorite NHL team?

((Jason Campbell))

I’d have to go with the Islanders.

((John Sartori))

American football or Canadian football?

((Jason Campbell))

American football I guess.

((John Sartori))

Who is the better GM you or Muscutt?

((Jason Campbell))

Musky by far.

((John Sartori))

Explain your jersey number, why 11?

((Jason Campbell))

Any way you look at it there’s just 1 right there, no matter which way you look at it. My brother and dad like the number too, I’m just a follower as far as that goes.