SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL Sports Reporter Sam Rothman puts Shreveport Mudbugs goaltender Simon Bucheler ‘In the Penalty Box’ in the newest segment from the KTAL/KMSS Sports Department.

Sam Rothman:

I’m now joined by Mudbugs goaltender Simon Bucheler, 2nd year here with the Mudbugs, taking over that starting goaltender role, what’s been the biggest adjustmjent for you?

Simon Bucheler:

We have a new new system and stuff, but goaltending wise, I’m still working with Rich.

I just really just take it on that at all starting starting and that’s about it.

Sam Rothman

Now talk about the team overall, last year kind of slow start it was a race the at the end this year a little bit different, you’ve kind of put in the driver seat all season long. How do you cut a handle of the two different seasons?

Simon Bucheler:

Last season was more stressful but this year I just like, having that confidence that we’ve been solid all season has been helping us out and I think will help us going into the playoffs this year.

Sam Rothman:

Alright Simon, biggest superstition?

Simon Bucheler:

Probably get dressed at the right side before left all the time

Sam Rothman:

What’s your biggest fear?

Simon Bucheler:

Spiders.

Sam Rothman:

Biggest lie ever told?

Simon Bucheler:

I had a story I was riding a moose to school everyday and I’d go home to my igloo and people believed me.

Sam Rothman:

Favorite fast food?

Simon Bucheler:

Can’t go wrong with McDonald’s.

Sam Rothman:

Go to order?

Simon Bucheler:

Big Mac combo the Sprite on the side, maybe mix it up with a milkshake sometimes.

Sam Rothman:

Best ice cream flavor.

Simon Bucheler:

Cookie two step I’ve been having recently, it’s unreal.

Go Mudbugs