SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL Sports Reporter John Sartori puts Shreveport Mudbugs forward Hayden Nichol ‘In the Penalty Box’ in the newest segment from the KTAL/KMSS Sports Department.

(John Sartori)

Second year in Shreveport. You got off to a really fast ending to the season last year. You’ve carried that right into this year. What’s been the key to your success on the ice?

(Hayden Nichol)

Ah, it’s probably been honestly away from the rink getting in the workout room working out and going out for has been a huge help. And even in practice is bearing down to score goals has been a huge help.

(John Sartori)

Now this team got off to a much faster start than last year’s team did. What do you think was the key to the team’s success?

(Nichol)

Honestly, our leadership group this year has been unreal guys know exactly what it was like last year was whatever it was 15 straight and we knew that we couldn’t do that again because of white those guys aging out last year

(Sartori)

so we’re gonna hit into the penalty box . Who’s your favorite NHL team?

(Nichol)

Nashville Predators.

(Sartori)

Explain your jersey number.

(Nichol)

My Dad wore 12 when he played for the Preds.

(Sartori)

Favorite fast food restaurant?

(Nichol)

Chick Fil a.

(Sartori)

Dunkin or Starbucks?

(Nichol)

Starbucks

(Sartori)

There you go. What do you get at Starbucks?

(Nichol)

Chocolate chip frappucino

(Sartori)

Yeah, it still counts just like they drank in the mines. What sport would you be playing if you weren’t playing hockey?

(Nichol)

Lacrosse. I played lacrosse my whole life. I was a state champion.

(Sartori)

What’s the biggest lie you’ve ever told?

(Nichol)

That I like meatloaf. My billets make it all the time…….Claws up!