SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL Sports Reporter John Sartori puts Shreveport Mudbugs forward Garrett Steele ‘In the Penalty Box’ in the newest segment from the KTAL/KMSS Sports Department.

John Sartori:

Welcome to Hirsch Coliseum everyone I’m John Sartori joined by 4th year Shreveport Mudbugs Garrett Steele. Garrett thanks so much for the time today sir.

Garrett Steele:

Thanks for having me.

John Sartori:

Four years in Shreveport. If you can go back until first year Mudbugs Garrett anything what would you tell him?

Garrett Steele:

I probably tell him to saddle up because it’s gonna be a fun ride.

John Sartori:

You’ve gone through so many life experiences here in Shreveport, your first year was Covid and now you’ve got a championship to show for it is as you wind down, just what is this experience meant to you?

Garrett Steele:

Oh it’s it’s been everything it’s been special Shreveport’s been my home for the last four years and will always have a special place in my heart.

John Sartori:

With that we’re going to bring you in to the penalty box.

Favorite NHL team?

Garrett Steele:

Detroit Redwings

John Sartori:

Explain your jersey number

Garrett Steele:

I was diagnosed with diabetes on 18 October so I picked 18.

John Sartori:

Favorite fast food restaurant?

Garrett Steele:

I’m going to have to go with (Raising) Canes.

John Sartori:

Biggest lie you’ve ever told

Garrett Steele:

Oh man I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t tell many lies so I stay away.

John Sartori:

If you weren’t playing hockey, what would you be playing?

Garrett Steele:

Golf

John Sartori:

Biggest personality on the Mudbugs:

Garrett Steele:

The biggest personality would probably be Hayden Nichol. That’s an easy one.

John Sartori:

Who would you least want to fight on the Mudbugs?

Garrett Steele:

Also Hayden Nichol, he takes the cake on that one.

John Sartori:

Weirdest NAHL mascot?

Garrett Steele:

I think the new Colorado Grit, I’m not even sure what a Grit is.

Go Bugs!