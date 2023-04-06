SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL Sports Reporter John Sartori puts Shreveport Mudbugs forward Garrett Steele ‘In the Penalty Box’ in the newest segment from the KTAL/KMSS Sports Department.
John Sartori:
Welcome to Hirsch Coliseum everyone I’m John Sartori joined by 4th year Shreveport Mudbugs Garrett Steele. Garrett thanks so much for the time today sir.
Garrett Steele:
Thanks for having me.
John Sartori:
Four years in Shreveport. If you can go back until first year Mudbugs Garrett anything what would you tell him?
Garrett Steele:
I probably tell him to saddle up because it’s gonna be a fun ride.
John Sartori:
You’ve gone through so many life experiences here in Shreveport, your first year was Covid and now you’ve got a championship to show for it is as you wind down, just what is this experience meant to you?
Garrett Steele:
Oh it’s it’s been everything it’s been special Shreveport’s been my home for the last four years and will always have a special place in my heart.
John Sartori:
With that we’re going to bring you in to the penalty box.
Favorite NHL team?
Garrett Steele:
Detroit Redwings
John Sartori:
Explain your jersey number
Garrett Steele:
I was diagnosed with diabetes on 18 October so I picked 18.
John Sartori:
Favorite fast food restaurant?
Garrett Steele:
I’m going to have to go with (Raising) Canes.
John Sartori:
Biggest lie you’ve ever told
Garrett Steele:
Oh man I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t tell many lies so I stay away.
John Sartori:
If you weren’t playing hockey, what would you be playing?
Garrett Steele:
Golf
John Sartori:
Biggest personality on the Mudbugs:
Garrett Steele:
The biggest personality would probably be Hayden Nichol. That’s an easy one.
John Sartori:
Who would you least want to fight on the Mudbugs?
Garrett Steele:
Also Hayden Nichol, he takes the cake on that one.
John Sartori:
Weirdest NAHL mascot?
Garrett Steele:
I think the new Colorado Grit, I’m not even sure what a Grit is.
Go Bugs!