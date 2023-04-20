SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL Sports Reporter John Sartori puts Shreveport Mudbugs Forward Brent Litchard ‘In the Penalty Box’ in the newest segment from the KTAL/KMSS Sports Department.

John Sartori:

Welcome to George’s pond everyone I’m John Sartori we’re going into the Penalty Box today with first year Mudbug Brent Litchard. Brent first year in Shreveport, what is this experience been like for you?

Brent Litchard:

Different, I’m from Michigan so hockey is a little bit different up there. It’s bigger but I didn’t know what to expect coming down here, but it’s been a good time, we have a l;ot of fans so I’ve had fun.

John Sartori:

What is the thing that has surprised you the most about this experience?

Brent Litchard:

I think that’s the Fanbase in general. I mean I know football is a big thing in the south and I wasn’t sure how many people would be at her games but I think from opening night it was pretty clear what season was going to be like.

John Sartori:

This season has been a huge success especially in the last couple of months of the regular season. What does it been like to be playing this brand of hockey as you get close to the playoffs?

Brent Litchard:

I think we’re heating up at a good time, and we had a slow start at the beginning of the year and think that raised some questions for us as a group. We kind of stuck with what the coaches have gave us and we’re excited going into the playoffs.

John Sartori:

What is the thing that excites you the most about playoff hockey?

Brent Litchard:

I think we’re a dangerous group and we look forward to competing every night and playing in front of a great fan base in the playoffs and should be lot of energy in the building and I’m excited to make a run.

John Sartori:

All right and with that we’re gonna bring it into the penalty box.

Who would you least want to fight on the Mudbugs?

Brent Litchard:

Hayden Nichol.

John Sartori:

What is it about Hado’s fight game that intimidates you?

Brent Litchard:

Strategy for sure, he’s not a scary looking guy but he knows what he’s doing.

John Sartori:

Who’s your pick to win the cup this year?

Brent Litchard:

Boston Bruins

John Sartori:

That’s chalk though, you’re not going to take a risk?

Brent Litchard:

I’m not, they’re the favorite, they look good, got a good roster, I’m going with them.

John Sartori:

Explain your jersey number.

Brent Litchard:

My brother wore 14 growing up, 11 is retired, that’s my normal number so I just went with 14.

John Sartori:

Did you make an argument to get 11? You should have made an argument.

Brent Litchard:

Yeah, I said I’d be a good reason to be put in the rafters too, but they didn’t fall for it.

John Sartori:

The guy who wore it before wasn’t very good.

Brent Litchard:

No, probably not as good as me but it is what it is.

Go Bugs.