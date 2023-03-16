SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL Sports Reporter Sam Rothman puts Shreveport Mudbugs defensemen Ryan Austin ‘In the Penalty Box’ in the newest segment from the KTAL/KMSS Sports Department.
Sam Rothman:
I’m now joined by Mudbugs 1st year defenseman Ryan Austin, Ryan, born in New York, jumped around a little bit New Hampshire, Indiana now you’re in Shreveport Louisiana. What’s the biggest difference about living down south.
Ryan Austin:
It’s hot down here, my billets the reason and the team so the adjustment has been pretty easy. The culture is different right, it’s been great to have new stuff, a new place, it’s been awesome.
Sam Rothman:
Did you know they played hockey down here before you got here?
Ryan Austin:
I knew about the junior team but I didn’t realize it’s this big. The community really rally’s around the team.
Sam Rothman:
The food is different down here, what’s your favorite food down here?
Ryan Austin:
We had a big shrimp boil, my billet dad did that one for us, that was awesome, I’ll put that one up there.
Sam Rothman:
Time to have some fun we’re going to put you into the penalty box.
What’s your favorite candy?
Ryan Austin:
The sweet ropes, the SweeTART Ropes I love those. I haven’t had them in a while but they’re good. Someone put them on to me not too long ago.
Sam Rothman:
Favorite NHL team?
Ryan Austin:
Toronto Maple Leafs and this is the year they’re winning the cup.
Sam Rothman:
Favorite thing about living in Shreveport?
Ryan Austin:
Just love the team and the community, it’s the best place to play in the league, so much fun and that’s probably my favorite part.
Sam Rothman:
Favorite Soupy Quote?
Ryan Austin:
Favorite quote, oh gosh, I can’t even say that one.
Sam Rothman:
Is it too bad for tv?
Ryan Austin:
I can’t say that one, it’s a good one though.
Let’s go Bugs!