SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL Sports Reporter Sam Rothman puts Shreveport Mudbugs defensemen Ryan Austin ‘In the Penalty Box’ in the newest segment from the KTAL/KMSS Sports Department.

Sam Rothman:

I’m now joined by Mudbugs 1st year defenseman Ryan Austin, Ryan, born in New York, jumped around a little bit New Hampshire, Indiana now you’re in Shreveport Louisiana. What’s the biggest difference about living down south.

Ryan Austin:

It’s hot down here, my billets the reason and the team so the adjustment has been pretty easy. The culture is different right, it’s been great to have new stuff, a new place, it’s been awesome.

Sam Rothman:

Did you know they played hockey down here before you got here?

Ryan Austin:

I knew about the junior team but I didn’t realize it’s this big. The community really rally’s around the team.

Sam Rothman:

The food is different down here, what’s your favorite food down here?

Ryan Austin:

We had a big shrimp boil, my billet dad did that one for us, that was awesome, I’ll put that one up there.

Sam Rothman:

Time to have some fun we’re going to put you into the penalty box.

What’s your favorite candy?

Ryan Austin:

The sweet ropes, the SweeTART Ropes I love those. I haven’t had them in a while but they’re good. Someone put them on to me not too long ago.

Sam Rothman:

Favorite NHL team?

Ryan Austin:

Toronto Maple Leafs and this is the year they’re winning the cup.

Sam Rothman:

Favorite thing about living in Shreveport?

Ryan Austin:

Just love the team and the community, it’s the best place to play in the league, so much fun and that’s probably my favorite part.

Sam Rothman:

Favorite Soupy Quote?

Ryan Austin:

Favorite quote, oh gosh, I can’t even say that one.

Sam Rothman:

Is it too bad for tv?

Ryan Austin:

I can’t say that one, it’s a good one though.

Let’s go Bugs!