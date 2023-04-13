SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL Sports Reporter John Sartori puts Shreveport Mudbugs Defensemen Alex Park ‘In the Penalty Box’ in the newest segment from the KTAL/KMSS Sports Department.

John Sartori:

Welcome to George’s pond everyone I’m John Sartori. Today we’re going into the penalty box with first year Mudbug Alex Park. Alex what is this first year playing in Shreveport in like for you?

Alex Park:

Incredible been so much fun you know play hockey down south is not something you really think of but I don’t think I wanna play anywhere else is pretty sweet.

John Sartori:

Now in the midst of this playoff push you’ve locked up the playoff spot looking ahead to that, what is the thing that excites you the most about playing playoff hockey in the NAHL?

Alex Park:

I think just knowing how much your team can compete. I think what excites me the most about what I think we’re able to do and I think we’re going to shock and excite a lot of people.

John Sartori:

With that we’re going to bring you in to the Penalty Box.

What is your favorite NHL team?

Alex Park:

Toronto Maple Leafs.

John Sartori:

Are you guys going to the cup this year?

Alex Park:

I feel like we say that every year.

John Sartori:

What makes you think this is the year

Alex Park:

Every year is our year.

John Sartori:

What’s the biggest lie you’ve ever told?

Alex Park:

I do lie, everyone lies. Sometimes someone asks you if they look good in the outfit they’re in, sometimes I lie about that not to hurt their feelings.

John Sartori:

Favorite Canadian food or candy that you miss?

Alex Park:

Can I take Tim Hortons, that’s more like a restaurant but I miss Timmy sometimes like to wake up in the morning for an early practice and I wish I could go get some Tim Hortons really bad, nice coffee iced coffee.

John Sartori:

Best brand of ketchup chips?

Alex Park:

Lays, Lays makes the only good ketchup chips.

John Sartori:

No hesitation there. That was like the easiest one I’ve had for you.

Alex Park:

I’m actually not the biggest fan of ketchup chips, but if I do eat them, Lays is my go to.

John Sartori:

I think your citizenship is up in the air now.

Alex Park:

I know, I hope people back home don’t see that.

Mudbugs Nation, Lets Ride.