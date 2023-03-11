The Shreveport Mudbugs (29-14-7) got a big lift from their blue line and manhandled the Amarillo Wranglers, 5-1 to complete the sweep at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

SHV got on the board early for a second night in a row as Jake Mack spun a puck towards the net from the near corner which deflected into the net for a very lucky goal and an early 1-0 lead. It was Mack’s 12th tally assisted by Nick Marino at 1:22 into the game. The Bugs got another at 7:20 as Tristan Zarsky zipped home his first goal of the campaign from the point through traffic to make it a 2-0 contest. Ryan Burke and Nik Miller earned the helpers. The home team led in SOG, 11-5 after one.

Amarillo got on the board early in the second period at 1:41 when Chase Davis went on a breakaway and flipped in his 13th goal of the year which cut the Bugs lead to 2-1. The Bugs answered at 13:02 as Matt Danziger created space in the slot and drilled home his second tally to push the advantage to 3-1. Kason Muscutt and Logan Heroux earned the assists. SHV would put the icing on the cake in the middle frame at 16:09 as Sutton Murray tipped home his fourth goal to push the lead to 4-1. Danziger and Heroux picked up the assists.

The two-time Robertson Cup Champs put the cherry on top of the game at 19:44 of the third period as Zarsky muscled in his second goal of the night from the right point on the PP. Hayden Nichol picked the assist to complete a Bugs’ relaxing 5-1 win over Amarillo.

Nikola Goich picked up the win in net.

The Bugs continue their home-stand next weekend as they’ll open up a two-game series against the El Paso Rhinos at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m.