SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs are no strangers to elimination games. Just last week the ‘Bugs needed to win games four and five against the Lone Star Brahmas to win their NAHL South Division semi-final tilt.

Now, the ‘Bugs have their backs against the wall again. After falling 4-1 in game one and 5-1 in game two, Shreveport needs three wins in three days to advance to the NAHL Semi-Finals.

The third period decided both games one and two, with the Oklahoma Warriors outscoring Shreveport 7-0 over the final 20 minutes on their home ice. With the stakes at an all-time high, the ‘Bugs look to go back to the basics before taking the George’s Pond ice for game three.

“We have to prepare, we have to execute, we have to work, we have to throw everything out there Friday night,” said Mudbugs Head Coach Jason Campbell. “Hopefully it’s enough to get us a big win.”

Mudbugs Alternate Captain Nik Miller has appeared in 9 playoff games during his time in Shreveport. The Howell, Michigan native has tallied two goals this postseason but he says defense will be key to keeping Shreveport’s season alive.

“I think we have them (Oklahoma) figured out by now, it just comes down to we have to stop them offensively,” Miller said. “they know how to score goals and it just comes down to our d-zone.”

Garrett Steele is one of the few Mudbugs who were part of Shreveport’s 2021 Robertson Cup Championship team. This is his final playoff push with the franchise. The team record holder for career games played says taking the emotion out of this weekend’s contest is as important as on-ice execution.

“You’ve got to come to the rink everyday trying to beat the other team,” said Steele. “That’s what we’re doing.”

Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:11. If a game four is needed, puck drop will come at 7:11 on Saturday night in Shreveport. If the ‘Bugs force a game five it will take place Sunday night in Oklahoma.

The Warriors have not lost a playoff game this postseason. It would be the franchise’s first South Division championship in team history.