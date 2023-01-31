NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have agreed on a deal that would make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach.

The Saints send Payton to Denver in return for the Bronco’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick. Denver currently holds the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In return, the Broncos receive Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints’ 2024 third-round draft pick.

The Sean Payton sweepstakes, which started earlier this month with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Denver Broncos, has now ended with the Saints receiving that much-needed first-round draft pick.

The announcement comes barely one year after Payton announced he would not be returning to coach the Saints for the 2022-23 season. In 15 years with the Saints, Sean Payton went 152-89 with the only Super Bowl win in franchise history.