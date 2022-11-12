BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Haughton used a career night from quarterback Colin Rains to avenge a week 7 loss to Airline in round one of the Non-Select Division I playoffs on Friday night, 36-26.
The Bucs will host East St. John next week. Airline finishes the year as the District 1-5A champions at 7-4.
