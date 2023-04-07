BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — President Joe Biden phoned LSU women’s basketball team’s Head Coach Kim Mulkey and star player Angel Reese to congratulate them on their championship win.

Statement from the White House:

“This afternoon, the President spoke to LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey and left a message for UConn Huskies Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley to congratulate them on their respective championship victories and invite them to the White House. No specific dates for these visits have been set. The President also called LSU Tigers player Angel Reese to congratulate her on LSU’s historic season and championship win.”

The LSU Lady Tigers competed against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, winning 102-85. Following the win, an outcry on social media after Reese made gestures at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

In an interview with ESPN, Clark defended Reese, saying she didn’t think the LSU basketball player should’ve received criticism.

More controversy emerged as First Lady Jill Biden suggested that Iowa also get an invite to the White House. However, on Monday a White House official said, “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

This week, the Baton Rouge community has celebrated the Tigers’ win with a champions parade and party.