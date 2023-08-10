Carthage is coming off of a 16-0 season and another state championship title, so they won’t be backing down for the 2023 season.

Ever since head coach, Scott Surratt, took over the program 16 years ago the Bulldogs have claimed nine state championship titles and 14 district championship titles.

Surratt is one of the most decorated coaches in high school football. In 16 years as a head coach, he has 209 wins, averaging 13 wins per season. What’s even more impressive though, Surratt has more state championships than playoff losses.

This year, if he can win number 10 with his son Jett playing quarterback for the Bulldogs, it would be extremely meaningful.

“It would make it very special,” said Surratt, “I want to do it with him and if it happens it happens. The main thing we’re going to do is have fun, he and I are going to have fun on the field, and I’ll be dad off the field, play golf or whatever but we’re going to have fun.”

“It would be awesome, he introduced me to the game, and I’ve grown up my whole life around it and around him up here all the time. It’d be awesome to get the 10th one for him,” said Jett.

The strength of the Bulldogs is going to be on the offensive and defensive lines this season.

Carthage will open the season on Friday, August 25th when they travel to Kilgore.