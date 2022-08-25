CARTHAGE, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – “The bar is set really high,” said Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt. “11-1 is not acceptable in the third round, here.”

Here is Carthage Texas, where the Bulldogs have won five state championships in the past ten years. Before last year’s third round loss to China Spring, Carthage had won 41 straight games.

“We went into the game a little too cocky,” said Oregon State commit Montrel Hatten. “I think we thought people were just going to lay down because we’re Carthage, but it didn’t work like that.”

“Because we beat them the previous year, we thought it would be pretty easy,” added senior Zsemad Williams. “Butt they were coming for us, and we just weren’t ready.”

This year’s seniors hadn’t experienced a loss until that game. So with it, came a few life lessons.

“You can be beat in any game at any time,” said Hatten.

“Even around here, it ain’t handed to you,” said senior quarterback Connor Cuff.

For Williams, that lesson was “character and leadership.”

“It starts with us seniors, leading the sophomores and juniors,” said Williams. “If we all just come together because we all can learn from each other.”

That learning will especially come on defense, with nine players graduating from that side of the ball.

“We have a lot of question marks on the defense, so it’s been evaluating ourselves and seeing where we’re at and seeing what we can do and come together as a defense,” added Williams. “We have a lot of young guys and a lot of new faces, me including.”

Despite Williams being a senior, the wide receiver is new to the defense, playing safety for the first time with the Bulldogs.

“I felt like it was my calling to play defense because back in peewee ball I used to play safety, and I like to hit people,” joked Williams.

But what about the Bulldogs’ offense?

“Offensively we got most of them back,” said Coach Surratt. “So we should be a lot better and we feel like we are right now.”

That’s reason for excitement, considering the Bulldogs averaged over 36 points per game last season behind UL-Lafayette baseball commit Connor Cuff.

“This year we’re more locked in,” said Cuff. “I think we worked harder in the offseason than we have in the past.”



After an unprecedented playoff exit, the 2022 Carthage Bulldogs are ready to…

“Earn it,” said Surratt. “That’s our slogan this year, is earn it. We want to earn everything we get. We’re proud of what we’ve done, but we don’t want to rely on that. We want to earn it and see if we can get another championship.”

The quest for Carthage’s ninth state championship begins Friday, August 26 against Kilgore.