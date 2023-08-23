PRESCOTT, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Prescott is coming off another conference championship and are looking for just as much success this year.

Last season, the Curley Wolves lost in the quarter-finals of the 3A playoffs.

Head coach Brian Glass says the depth on this roster is a huge advantage. With a new quarterback and a bigger, faster, stronger offensive line, the Curley Wolves could have a chance to bring home the first state championship since 2016.

“On the offensive line, we’re going to gain 60-80 pounds per spot so we’re definitely going to be bigger up front,” Glass said. “And we’re still going to have the speed to get the job done. These guys know you have to contribute to grow in the game of football.”

Prescott brings experience and talent in their skilled positions having several returners on both sides of the ball.

“I don’t think we’ve had a team like this in a long time,” Prescott defensive end and tackle Jamarion Burton said. “Everyone is so keyed in, everybody is focused, everybody is bought into the program. I think this is the year we’re going to win it all because we just want it more.”

Coming off an 11-1 season, the reigning 3A conference champs are looking to take advantage of their talent.

Coach Glass and the Curley Wolves open the season at Bismarck High School. Last year Prescott beat the Lions 47-28.