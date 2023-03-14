BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 3,667 points is still the record for most points scored by a player during their career in the history of DI men’s college basketball. That record belongs to LSU great Pete Maravich. Maravich averaged 44.2 points per game over three seasons as a Tiger.

Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy will stay three points behind Maravich after his team did not receive an invitation to the 2023 College Basketball Invitational. The bracket for the tournament was released on Sunday night. Davis’ career comes to end after accumulating 3.664 points over five seasons.

When the Horizon League Tournament came to an end, Maravich’s son, Jaeson, posted his thoughts on Detroit Mercy possibly making the CBI Tournament. Now that Detroit Mercy has not been invited to the CBI Tournament, Maravich’s son said that he is “very relieved this is all over as it’s been a stressful two weeks and I’m glad the CBI did the right thing and not invite Detroit Mercy to the tournament because they had losing record and I think it would have been an extremely bad look.”

Maravich’s son told BRProud that he is “extremely happy my dad’s record stands intact.” Jaeson said that this decision brings closure and “makes me feel like justice prevailed.”