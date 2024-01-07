LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s statewide Big Squirrel Challenge returns January 12-13 for its third year.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants hunters to take a chance at winning prizes for harvesting the largest squirrels they can find.

According to a release, teams hunt from noon on January 12 to noon on January 13 during legal shooting hours to harvest the three largest squirrels they can find. Hunters are welcome to use squirrel dogs or still hunt for bushytails.

According to Eric Maynard, interim chief of education for the AGFC, hunters can harvest the legal limit of 12 per person, but only the top three are weighed at the end of the event and each squirrel can only be weighed once.

Maynard says there will be 12 locations across Arkansas for people to weigh their squirrels and win prizes.

The release says squirrels are weighed with the skin on and field-dressed and winning teams are announced at 1:30 p.m. for each region. Each regional first- and second-place team will receive medals.

The top teams in the state will be announced on January 15 and will receive additional prizes including an Umarex air rifle.

There are different categories for youth teams on adults, according to the release. A youth team consists of two youths or one youth and an adult mentor. There is also a category for fox squirrels and a category for mixed bag and/or gray squirrels.

Hunters are encouraged to hunt with partners, but solo hunters are also welcome.

“We want everyone to get outdoors, and that’s always best enjoyed with friends and family,” Maynard said.

The release says no registration or entry fees are required to participate in the contest. Participants will only need to show up at the following locations from noon to 1 p.m. on January 13 to compete:

Magnolia

SAU Laney Farm

833 Old McNeil Rd Magnolia, AR 71753

Springdale

Ozark Highlands Nature Center

3400 N 40th St, Springdale, AR 72762

Pine Bluff

Delta Rivers Nature Center

1400 Black Dog Dr, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

Mayflower

Camp Robinson Shooting Range

574 Clinton Rd, Conway, AR 72032

Jonesboro

Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center

600 E Lawson Rd, Jonesboro, AR 72404

Ft. Smith

Arkansas River Valley Nature Center

8300 Wells Lake Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72916

Yellville

Crooked Creek Nature Center

851 Conservation Ln, Yellville, AR 72687

Columbus

Grandview Prairie Nature Center

1685 Hempstead 35 Rd N, Columbus, AR

Hazen

Wattensaw WMA Shop

1693 Hwy 11 North, Hazen AR 72064

Batesville

Paul H Willmuth Shooting Sports Complex

3600 N St Louis, Batesville, AR 72501

Russellville

AGFC West Central Regional Office

1266 Lock and Dam Road, Russellville, AR 72802

Monticello

AGFC Southeast Regional Office

771 Jordan Dr, Monticello, AR 71655

More rules can be found here.

Maynard says the AGFC Education Division staff created the Big Squirrel Challenge in May of 2021 at J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozarks Highland Nature Center. He says it was so popular that the AGFC decided to expand it into a statewide event.