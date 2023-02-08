NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From the Big Easy to Shreveport and all the swamps and bayous between, a new study has named Louisiana as one of the top home states for NFL players who make it to the Super Bowl.
Since 1967 (the same year the New Orleans Saints were founded), Louisiana has birthed 186 champions from all corners of the Bayou State, making it the seventh state in the nation to produce Super Bowl stars. The states ahead of Louisiana are:
- Pennsylvania (#6)
- Georgia (#5)
- Ohio (#4)
- Florida (#3)
- Texas (#2)
- California (#1)
This data comes just in time for Super Bowl LVII, where Amite native DeVonta Smith will vie for the title with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m
Check out the list of Louisiana natives who have made Super Bowl appearances below.
Abbeville, LA
- Anthony Levine
- Brandon Mitchell
Alexandria, LA
- Bubby Brister
- Chris Boniol
Amite, LA
- DeVonta Smith
Angie, LA
- Steve Martin
Arcadia, LA
- Fed Dean
Avondale, LA
- Michael Bennett
Bastrop, LA
- Jim Looney
Baton Rouge, LA
- Jeff Alexander
- Warren Bankston
- Brandon Bolden
- Warren Capone
- Michael Clayton
- Randall Gay
- Stephen Gostkowski
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Jeremy Hill
- Trindon Holliday
- Anthony Johnson
- Donnie Jones
- Brian Kinchen
- Todd Kinchen
- Roderick Mullen
- Calvin Nicholas
- Boston Scott
- Tanzel Smart
- Stephen Starring
- Jim Taylor
- Reggie Torbor
- Norris Weese
- Jimmy Williams
- Roy Winston
Bogalusa, LA
- Perry Brooks
- Bruce Plummer
Bonita, LA
- Robert Brown
Crowley, LA
- Godfrey Zaunbrecher
Delhi, LA
- Johnny Robinson
Donaldsonville, LA
- Howard Green
Eunice, LA
- Keith Ortego
- Tharold Simon
- Spencer Ware
Evergreen, LA
- Lionel Aldridge
Fort Polk, LA
- Brian Mitchell
Franklin, LA
- Leonard Marshall
- Jeremiah Parker
- Warren Wells
Hammond, LA
- Robert Alford
- Mewelde Moore
Harvey, LA
- Ja’Marr Chase
Homer, LA
- Paul Lowe
- Fred Miller
Houma, LA
- Mitch Andrews
- Brandon Jacobs
- Elijah Lee
- Frank Lewis
- Tramon Williams
- Kenny Young
Jena, LA
- Zac Henderson
- Ricky Odom
- Johnny Robinson
Kenner, LA
- Cyril Grayson
Lafayette, LA
- Shannon Clavelle
- Jake Delhomme
- Kevin Faulk
- Devery Henderson
- Tyler Shelvin
Lake Charles, LA
- Bryan Hicks
- Garry Kimble
Larose, LA
- Bob Brunet
Leesville, LA
- Eddie Fuller
- Bo Harris
Lisbon, LA
- Willie Davis
Marrero, LA
- Ryan Clark
- Lemuel Jeanpierre
- Darrel Williams
Minden, LA
- L’Jarius Sneed
- Billy Joe DuPree
- Larry Gordon
- Tracy Greene
- Rick Lyle
- Perry Phenix
- Charlie Smith
- Odessa Turner
- Andrew Whitworth
Natchitoches, LA
- Petey Perot
New Iberia, LA
- Early Doucet
- Hal Garner
- Lionel Vital
New Orleans, LA
- Lionel Barnes
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Eric Bieniemy
- Oliver Celestin
- Chris Clark
- Frank Cornish
- Santana Dotson
- Lorenzo Doss
- Corey Dowden
- A.J. Duhe
- Al Edwards
- Alan Faneca
- Greg Fassitt
- Marshall Faulk
- Steve Foley
- Leonard Fournette
- BenJarvus Green-Ellis
- Karl Hankton
- Adrian Hardy
- Alvin Haymond
- Marquise Hill
- Randy Hilliard
- Tyson Jackson
- Tory James
- Al Jenkins
- Quinn Johnson
- Deion Jones
- Jacoby Jones
- Sid Justin
- Keenan Lewis
- Eli Manning
- Peyton Manning
- Tyrann Mathieu
- Quintin Mikell
- Stanley Morgan Jr.
- Richie Petitbon
- Lyle Pickens
- Michael Pittman
- Eddie Robinson
- Tom Santi
- Leon Seals
- Nate Singleton
- Leonard Smith
- Neil Smith
- Otis Smith
- Kordell Stewart
- Brian Taylor
- Ike Taylor
- Rosey Taylor
- Sidney Thornton
- Trai Turner
- Clarence Verdin
- Jackie Wallace
- Mike Wallace
- Reggie Wayne
- Aeneas Williams
- Pooka Williams
- Jerrel Wilson
- Roynell Young
Newton, LA
- Ike Thomas
Norco, LA
- Jeremy Parquet
Oak Grove, LA
- Kenny Hill
Opelousas, LA
- Remi Prudhomme
Patterson, LA
- Ike Hilliard
Pineville, LA
- Mark Duper
Port Allen, LA
- Tracy Porter
Prairieville, LA
- Justin Reid
Rayville, LA
- Joe Lavender
Reserve, LA
- Patrick Lewis
Ruston, LA
- Michael Brooks
Shreveport, LA
- Terry Bradshaw
- Morris Claiborne
- Steve Cox
- Keyunta Dawson
- Doug Evans
- Stan Humphries
- Gary Johnson
- David Lee
- Tommy Maddox
- Charles Philyaw
- Robert Rochell
- Wendell Tyler
- Sid Williams
- Brandon Wilson
- David Woodley
Springhill, LA
- Devin White
St. Rose, LA
- Ed Reed
Thibodaux, LA
- Jarvis Green
Tullos, LA
- Gerald Riggs
Vacherie, LA
- Corey Webster
West Monroe, LA
- Larry Anderson
- Mike Howell
Winnsboro, LA
- Anthony McFarland
- Goldie Sellers
- Sammy White
Zachary, LA
- Doug Williams