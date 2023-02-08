NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From the Big Easy to Shreveport and all the swamps and bayous between, a new study has named Louisiana as one of the top home states for NFL players who make it to the Super Bowl.

Since 1967 (the same year the New Orleans Saints were founded), Louisiana has birthed 186 champions from all corners of the Bayou State, making it the seventh state in the nation to produce Super Bowl stars. The states ahead of Louisiana are:

  • Pennsylvania (#6)
  • Georgia (#5)
  • Ohio (#4)
  • Florida (#3)
  • Texas (#2)
  • California (#1)

This data comes just in time for Super Bowl LVII, where Amite native DeVonta Smith will vie for the title with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m

Check out the list of Louisiana natives who have made Super Bowl appearances below.

Abbeville, LA

  • Anthony Levine
  • Brandon Mitchell

Alexandria, LA

  • Bubby Brister
  • Chris Boniol

Amite, LA

  • DeVonta Smith

Angie, LA

  • Steve Martin

Arcadia, LA

  • Fed Dean

Avondale, LA

  • Michael Bennett

Bastrop, LA

  • Jim Looney

Baton Rouge, LA

  • Jeff Alexander
  • Warren Bankston
  • Brandon Bolden
  • Warren Capone
  • Michael Clayton
  • Randall Gay
  • Stephen Gostkowski
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  • Jeremy Hill
  • Trindon Holliday
  • Anthony Johnson
  • Donnie Jones
  • Brian Kinchen
  • Todd Kinchen
  • Roderick Mullen
  • Calvin Nicholas
  • Boston Scott
  • Tanzel Smart
  • Stephen Starring
  • Jim Taylor
  • Reggie Torbor
  • Norris Weese
  • Jimmy Williams
  • Roy Winston

Bogalusa, LA

  • Perry Brooks
  • Bruce Plummer

Bonita, LA

  • Robert Brown

Crowley, LA

  • Godfrey Zaunbrecher

Delhi, LA

  • Johnny Robinson

Donaldsonville, LA

  • Howard Green

Eunice, LA

  • Keith Ortego
  • Tharold Simon
  • Spencer Ware

Evergreen, LA

  • Lionel Aldridge

Fort Polk, LA

  • Brian Mitchell

Franklin, LA

  • Leonard Marshall
  • Jeremiah Parker
  • Warren Wells

Hammond, LA

  • Robert Alford
  • Mewelde Moore

Harvey, LA

  • Ja’Marr Chase

Homer, LA

  • Paul Lowe
  • Fred Miller

Houma, LA

  • Mitch Andrews
  • Brandon Jacobs
  • Elijah Lee
  • Frank Lewis
  • Tramon Williams
  • Kenny Young

Jena, LA

  • Zac Henderson
  • Ricky Odom
  • Johnny Robinson

Kenner, LA

  • Cyril Grayson

Lafayette, LA

  • Shannon Clavelle
  • Jake Delhomme
  • Kevin Faulk
  • Devery Henderson
  • Tyler Shelvin

Lake Charles, LA

  • Bryan Hicks
  • Garry Kimble

Larose, LA

  • Bob Brunet

Leesville, LA

  • Eddie Fuller
  • Bo Harris

Lisbon, LA

  • Willie Davis

Marrero, LA

  • Ryan Clark
  • Lemuel Jeanpierre
  • Darrel Williams

Minden, LA

  • L’Jarius Sneed
  • Billy Joe DuPree
  • Larry Gordon
  • Tracy Greene
  • Rick Lyle
  • Perry Phenix
  • Charlie Smith
  • Odessa Turner
  • Andrew Whitworth

Natchitoches, LA

  • Petey Perot

New Iberia, LA

  • Early Doucet
  • Hal Garner
  • Lionel Vital

New Orleans, LA

  • Lionel Barnes
  • Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Eric Bieniemy
  • Oliver Celestin
  • Chris Clark
  • Frank Cornish
  • Santana Dotson
  • Lorenzo Doss
  • Corey Dowden
  • A.J. Duhe
  • Al Edwards
  • Alan Faneca
  • Greg Fassitt
  • Marshall Faulk
  • Steve Foley
  • Leonard Fournette
  • BenJarvus Green-Ellis
  • Karl Hankton
  • Adrian Hardy
  • Alvin Haymond
  • Marquise Hill
  • Randy Hilliard
  • Tyson Jackson
  • Tory James
  • Al Jenkins
  • Quinn Johnson
  • Deion Jones
  • Jacoby Jones
  • Sid Justin
  • Keenan Lewis
  • Eli Manning
  • Peyton Manning
  • Tyrann Mathieu
  • Quintin Mikell
  • Stanley Morgan Jr.
  • Richie Petitbon
  • Lyle Pickens
  • Michael Pittman
  • Eddie Robinson
  • Tom Santi
  • Leon Seals
  • Nate Singleton
  • Leonard Smith
  • Neil Smith
  • Otis Smith
  • Kordell Stewart
  • Brian Taylor
  • Ike Taylor
  • Rosey Taylor
  • Sidney Thornton
  • Trai Turner
  • Clarence Verdin
  • Jackie Wallace
  • Mike Wallace
  • Reggie Wayne
  • Aeneas Williams
  • Pooka Williams
  • Jerrel Wilson
  • Roynell Young

Newton, LA

  • Ike Thomas

Norco, LA

  • Jeremy Parquet

Oak Grove, LA

  • Kenny Hill

Opelousas, LA

  • Remi Prudhomme

Patterson, LA

  • Ike Hilliard

Pineville, LA

  • Mark Duper

Port Allen, LA

  • Tracy Porter

Prairieville, LA

  • Justin Reid

Rayville, LA

  • Joe Lavender

Reserve, LA

  • Patrick Lewis

Ruston, LA

  • Michael Brooks

Shreveport, LA

  • Terry Bradshaw
  • Morris Claiborne
  • Steve Cox
  • Keyunta Dawson
  • Doug Evans
  • Stan Humphries
  • Gary Johnson
  • David Lee
  • Tommy Maddox
  • Charles Philyaw
  • Robert Rochell
  • Wendell Tyler
  • Sid Williams
  • Brandon Wilson
  • David Woodley

Springhill, LA

  • Devin White

St. Rose, LA

  • Ed Reed

Thibodaux, LA

  • Jarvis Green

Tullos, LA

  • Gerald Riggs

Vacherie, LA

  • Corey Webster

West Monroe, LA

  • Larry Anderson
  • Mike Howell

Winnsboro, LA

  • Anthony McFarland
  • Goldie Sellers
  • Sammy White

Zachary, LA

  • Doug Williams