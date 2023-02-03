SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This year’s Super Bowl will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and planning a trip to the Big Game won’t be cheap.

If you’re thinking of attending the game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12, the trip could cost thousands of dollars, including tickets to the game, flights and hotels.

Starting with ticket prices, here are the cheapest tickets before fees on Ticketmaster and other websites as of Feb. 2.

Ticketmaster: $5,000

Stubhub: $4,730

SeatGeek: $4,729

GameTime: $4,606

VividSeats: $4,438

TickPick: $5,779

Getting closer to the field will cost even more: Super Bowl tickets in the lower levels go for around $7,000 to $30,500 on Ticketmaster’s website.

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner of the NFL, according to the company’s website, while others are secondary markets.

Booking flights to Super Bowl LVII

For those who are lucky enough to score tickets, finding a way to the Phoenix metropolitan area is another objective.

When the matchup was officially decided, major airlines added nonstop and connecting flights between Phoenix and Philadelphia, and Kansas City, the Arizona Republic reported.

According to FOX Business, flight searches from Philadelphia to Phoenix spiked 169% while searches from Kansas City to Phoenix increased 61%.

For Eagles fans flying from Philadelphia, a round trip to Phoenix starts at $242 and goes up to $1,515 during the weekend of Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, according to Google Flights.

As for Chiefs fans, flying from Kansas City to Phoenix during Super Bowl weekend starts at $259 and goes up to $899.

Booking hotels for Super Bowl LVII

Once tickets are bought and flights are booked, getting a hotel is the last hurdle. Hotel rates could rise as the game gets closer and demand increases.

According to Booking.com, hotels from Feb. 10 to 13 start at $1,283 per night in the Glendale area. For hotels in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, rooms start at $1,782 per night.

On Trip Advisor, rooms in Glendale begin at $899 and go up to $1,850.