Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and we’ll have comprehensive coverage on Big Game Bound throughout the week as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona.

Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton will be live on Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center for daily, one-hour livestream shows at 1 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday.

Then, on Super Bowl Sunday, don’t miss a live two-hour pregame special at 12 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium as we break down the matchup and look at everything related to the big game.

Throughout the week, we’ll talk to NFL legends like Tony Dorsett, Earl Campbell, Steve Largent, Brian Urlacher and Brian Dawkins. We’ll also have coaching insights from Tony Dungy and Chuck Pagano to get you ready, plus appearances from other special guests.

Here’s the complete Big Game Bound schedule for Super Bowl Week (all times Eastern):