Dallas, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport native and the Dallas Cowboys leading tackler Donovan Wilson has agreed to a contract to stay with the Cowboys according to the Associated Press.

After graduating from Woodlawn in 2014 Wilson spent the next five seasons at Texas A&M before becoming a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 28-year-old started all 17 games in 2022 and led all NFL safeties with five sacks.

Wilson generated 101 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, an interception, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups last season.

The contract is a reported as a three-year contract worth $21 million with $13.5 million in guaranteed money.