FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – You can count the number of NFL game starts for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush on one hand. You can also count his 4-consecutive starting wins on one hand.

True, Rush is a veteran of the league, but as a starter he’s seen very limited action. During locker room interviews at the Star in Frisco on Friday…Rush was anything but a rookie starter.

The Cowboys record holder answered media questions as if he had been starting in the league for his entire career.

Listening to Rush answer questions it’s easy to see why Coach Mike McCarthy has so much confidence in the man who was forced into action in Week #1 of the 2022 NFL season after star quarterback Dak Prescott broke his throwing hand in a collision with a Tampa Bay Bucs defender.

Rush will undoubtedly face his toughest test of the year on Sunday when the Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to face the LA Rams and defensive super star Aaron Donald at SO-FI stadium.

Rush talked about Donald and the respect he deserves on every snap.

The Dallas Cowboys and LA Rams kick off Sunday in Los Angeles at 3:25 p.m. Central Daylight Time.