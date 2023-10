FRISCO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a bye week. The last time they were on the field was their crucial victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mickey Spagnola gives insight on what area the Dallas offense needs to improve. Also, how the Cowboy’s defense should prepare for Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua this week.

THE LATEST — Dallas Cowboys News

The Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, October 29 at 12 p.m.