FRISCO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a huge 43-20 win over the Rams. Mickey Spagnola gives insight on the explosive performance from the Dallas offense.

He also tells us more about how Daron Bland has excelled with the Cowboys. The second year had his third Pick 6 of the season against the Rams. That makes him the franchise record holder for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season.

THE LATEST — Dallas Cowboys News

The Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, November 5 at 3:25 p.m.