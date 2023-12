FRISCO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a big 33-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to extend their win streak to five games.

Mickey Spagnola gives insight on Haughton graduate Dak Prescott and Woodlawn alumni Donovan Wilson, who have been shining on the field for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, December 17, at 3:25 p.m.