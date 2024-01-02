FRISCO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions to extend their home win streak to 16.

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb made history setting two franchise records. The wide receiver set the record for receptions (122) and receiving yards (1,651) in a single season.

Mickey Spagnola gives insight on Lamb’s historic performance and the Cowboys’ ability to defend their home turf.

The Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday, January 7, at 3:25 p.m.