FRISCO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a tough 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills that snapped their five-game win streak.

Mickey Spagnola gives insight on the crucial mistakes that the Cowboys made, and what they need to focus on improving before they get back on the field.

THE LATEST — Dallas Cowboys News

The Cowboys will take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, December 24, at 3:25 p.m.