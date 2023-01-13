FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — It’s been 26 years since the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl.

As they hit the road for Super Wild Card weekend, the Cowboys are also staring eight straight road losses in the playoffs.

Over the years, the same questions have been brought up over if the team can break the drought of winning a Super Bowl, or even just make the NFC Championship game. Second-year linebacker Micah Parson said this group of guys has nothing to do with the history the franchise has endured and looks to what he can control.

Mickey Spagnola has the latest from the Star in Frisco.