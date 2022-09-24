FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants on Monday night one of the greatest to ever play the game will be in attendance.

Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who spent his entire career with the Giants, will be at the game and will have his eye on one particular Dallas Cowboys player.

Taylor will be watching defensive star Micah Parsons. Taylor recently said the young phenom reminds him of his early playing days in New York.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has more on what LT is saying about Parsons.

The Cowboys and Giants kick off Monday night at 7:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time in New Jersey.