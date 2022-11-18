FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys head into a couple of really tough games over the next six days, which makes their loss to the Green Bay Packers even more of a burden on their season standings.

On Sunday the Cowboys travel to Minneapolis to take on the NFC North Division leading Minnesota Vikings who are sitting atop the division at 8 and 1. Then just four days later, the Cowboys take on NFC East foes The New York Giants, who are now in second place one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the loss last Sunday, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says every game is a chance for Dallas to make a statement.

The Cowboys and Vikings kick off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central Standard Time from US Bank Field.