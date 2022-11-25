FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants was a tale of two halves.

In the first half, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and the team went into the halftime locker room trailing 13-7.

In the second half, Dallas scored on its first three possessions and dominated the Giants in every aspect of the game, winning 28-20 after allowing the Giants to score a last minute touchdown.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola heard from Prescott after the game, and Dak says a win is a win.

The Cowboys now have ten days before their next game. On Sunday December 4th the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts visit AT&T Stadium.