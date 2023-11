FRISCO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a tough 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mickey Spagnola shares insight on Dak Prescott’s season-high performance, KaVontae Turpin proving he’s a big playmaker, and what the Cowboys need to improve before their next matchup.

THE LATEST — Dallas Cowboys News

The Cowboys will take on the New York Giants this Sunday, November 12 at 3:25 p.m.